Blue Snowball iCE Mic returns to $40 shipped, just in time for your new podcast

Amazon offers the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone in Black for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s a 20% discount from the regular going rate and a match of the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon this year. Blue’s Snowball mics are perfect for entry-level podcasting. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 3,100 reviewers.
Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone features:
- Custom condenser capsule offers crystal clear audio for Skype, Messages and FaceTime
- Record vocals, create podcasts, and add narration to your home movies
- Add crystal clear audio to recordings for YouTube. Frequency Response: 40 –18 kHz
- Easy plug and play directly to your Mac or PC-no drivers to install
- Snowball iCE is a USB 2.0 device (USB 3.0 compatible as per USB 3.0 backward compatibility specification)