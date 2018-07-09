Blue Snowball iCE Mic returns to $40 shipped, just in time for your new podcast

Amazon offers the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone in Black for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s a 20% discount from the regular going rate and a match of the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon this year. Blue’s Snowball mics are perfect for entry-level podcasting. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 3,100 reviewers.

Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone features:

  • Custom condenser capsule offers crystal clear audio for Skype, Messages and FaceTime
  • Record vocals, create podcasts, and add narration to your home movies
  • Add crystal clear audio to recordings for YouTube. Frequency Response: 40 –18 kHz
  • Easy plug and play directly to your Mac or PC-no drivers to install
  • Snowball iCE is a USB 2.0 device (USB 3.0 compatible as per USB 3.0 backward compatibility specification)
