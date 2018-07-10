Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Incredipede, Battlestations Pacific, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on Incredipede, Noizio, MLB Manager 2018, Battlestations: Pacific and more. You’ll find a complete list of today’s absolute best apps curated by hand down below:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Incredipede: $1 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Phoenix Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Cheerleader – Stay Productive: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Noizio: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro – Top Live Photos: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Business Card Scanner-SamCard: FREE (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $6 (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: Learn Spanish ASAP: $15 (Reg. $30)
iOS Universal: MLB Manager 2018: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Complete Relaxation: Guided Meditation for Stress: $3 (Reg. 4)
Mac: Battlestations: Pacific: $10 (Reg. $12)
More Apps Still Alive:
iOS Universal: Week Calendar: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Braveland: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Rescue the Enchanter: FREE (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Knots 3D: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: IQ Test – What’s my IQ?: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Hurricane Tracker For iPad: $3 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Ocmo: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Arcs: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $4 (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: Alto’s Adventure: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)
iOS Universal: Home Design 3D GOLD: $1 (Reg. $12)
iOS Universal: Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game: $4 (Reg. $5)
iPhone: Where To?: $1 (Reg. $3)
Mac: Tomb Raider: Underworld: $10 (Reg. $12)