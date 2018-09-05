Snapchat intros pricier Spectacles w/ fresh look and polarized lenses

This morning, Snap unveiled its latest iteration of Spectacles glasses, the brand’s wearable camera that is fully integrated into various frames. Snap hasn’t exactly reinvented the wheel here but we are getting a fresh batch of designs that will be sold at a $40 markup over previous releases. Both models will be available “in limited quantities” with an exclusive launch in Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom stores stateside and online. More below.

Depending on the source, Spectacles were a rather curious misstep for Snap the first time around. Some estimates put a total purchase count at 150,000, a number that CEO Evan Spiegel claims “surpassed expectations” but given the company’s losses over time probably isn’t completely truthful. Other reports stated that less than 50% of buyers used the wearable after 30-days of purchasing.

The latest version looks to turn the tide after Snap looked to users for extensive feedback on how to improve the product. First and foremost, Snap focused on slimming down Spectacles for a less-bulky design. Customers often found the frames were too bulky to comfortably carry when not in-use, often opting to keep them stowed away at home versus taking them on the road. The bundled case is also receiving a redesign today with a smaller footprint than the original version. Charging will also occur when Spectacles are docked within the charging case.

Snap is also touting faster data transfers between the Spectacles and your device on the second generation model. In fact, Snap promises a 3-4x increase in speed over the original version. This jump in data migration should be most noticeable when sending videos, something that plagued previous iterations.

Rounding out the list of notable improvements is a new water-resistant design. Spectacles are a natural fit by the pool or at the beach, so this tweak in design makes perfect sense. Snap claims that users will be safe in the shallow end, or splashing around in the pool, but aren’t recommended for deeper waters. There’s not an official IP rating here, so proceed with caution.

Both the Veronica and Nico Spectacles are available direct from Snap today for $199.99 shipped.