Amazon offers 3 months of FreeTime Unlimited for just $3 ($30 value)

Amazon is currently offering 3 months of its FreeTime Unlimited Service for $2.99. That’s a savings of up to $21 for Prime members and as much as $27 off for everyone else. Give your children access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games with FreeTime Unlimited. Bookmark this link in case you decide to cancel the service before the prepaid period expires.

If you are unfamiliar with FreeTime Unlimited, have a look at our coverage of the service. We delve into pricing, perks, and a whole lot more. Be sure to use our guide to stay up to date with what to expect for Amazon’s Black Friday promotions.

Terms and Conditions: