Pokémon Let’s Go Guide & Pokédex is within cents of all-time low at $15 (Reg. $20+)

- Nov. 6th 2018 11:31 am ET

Amazon is offering pre-orders of Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Eevee!: Official Trainer’s Guide & Pokédex for $15.18 shipped. Originally $25, today’s offer is within cents of the all-time low. Remember, you’ll be charged the lowest price between the time of pre-order and the November 23rd release date. This 400-page book contains a pullout map, bookmark with stickers, loads of concept art, and a the Kanto Region Pokédex. Reviews are thin here still but these official game guides generally receive solid reviews. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While most Switch gamers have their eyes on the upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, if you have Pokémon fan on your shopping list this upcoming release is a great gift idea, especially considering they are most likely going to have the game already.

Speaking of Nintendo, we have some great Switch deals in this morning’s roundup. Here’s everything we know about possible upcoming Zelda/Donkey Kong mobile games. Also, Labo Kits are still on sale.

Pokémon Let’s Go Official Trainer’s Guide & Pokédex:

The official Trainer’s guide from Pokémon for the Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! video games.

Get the tips you need for each part of your journey with the step-by-step walkthrough and hints in the Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!—Official Trainer’s Guide & Pokédex. From your first experiences as a Trainer and all through your adventure, this guide will help you every step of the way!

Pokémon Company

