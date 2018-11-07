Stay in shape anywhere w/ the $13 Gold’s Gym Resistance Band Set (Reg. $25+)

Walmart is offering the Gold’s Gym Total-Body Resistance Band Training Home Gym for $13. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees. Originally up to $35, it goes for closer to $23 on Amazon and eBay these days. This is the lowest price we can find. It includes 4 resistance bands, 2 padded foam handles, and a pair of ankle straps. It will attach to most door frames so you can get a workout in just about anywhere. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
This is certainly well under the price of the popular $100+ TRX band set, but today’s deal is even less than some of the budget-friendly options from Black Mountain and more. If you’re looking for a super basic set with just the bands, the WODfitters option carries great reviews and is only $11 shipped. Speaking of workouts, we have New Balance runners at more than 25% off right now as well.
Gold’s Gym Resistance Band Training Home Gym:
Get in shape and stay in shape with the Gold’s Gym Total-Body Training Home Gym. It is specially designed so you can work out in the convenience of your own home. This Gold’s Gym home gym is a door gym that hangs from most standard doors. Use it to safely complete your workouts. It includes multiple resistance bungees, so you can control how hard your workout is. This total-body gym also includes two padded foam hand straps for comfort. Use it to target your arms, chest, back, shoulders, core, and abs during your upper-body workouts.