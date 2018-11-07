Stay in shape anywhere w/ the $13 Gold’s Gym Resistance Band Set (Reg. $25+)

Walmart is offering the Gold’s Gym Total-Body Resistance Band Training Home Gym for $13. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees. Originally up to $35, it goes for closer to $23 on Amazon and eBay these days. This is the lowest price we can find. It includes 4 resistance bands, 2 padded foam handles, and a pair of ankle straps. It will attach to most door frames so you can get a workout in just about anywhere. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

This is certainly well under the price of the popular $100+ TRX band set, but today’s deal is even less than some of the budget-friendly options from Black Mountain and more. If you’re looking for a super basic set with just the bands, the WODfitters option carries great reviews and is only $11 shipped. Speaking of workouts, we have New Balance runners at more than 25% off right now as well.

Gold’s Gym Resistance Band Training Home Gym: