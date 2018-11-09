Apple Watch sport bands + case in a variety of colors from $4 shipped via Amazon

- Nov. 9th 2018 10:09 am ET

0

BRG Tech (99% positive feedback from 9,200) via Amazon offers its 42mm Sport Apple Watch Band and Case in black for $3.99 shipped when promo code PFNYZA72 is applied during checkout. Use code OA2QEALD to drop all of the other sizes and colors to $4.99. That’s good for 50% off in both instances and the lowest price we’ve tracked by a buck. This is a great way to add some extra style to your wrist without breaking the bank. The band will work with all Apple Watch models, while the case is limited to Series 1-3. Rated 4.3/5 stars. 

Looking for another style? Be sure to check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch band alternatives from $5.

BRG Tech Apple Watch Bands feature:

  • TPU and durable case protects all corners and sides of your watch. You can use the Case with the Band comes with, Band only, or the Case with any other bands
  • Choose from new attractive colors of Protective Case and Sport Band to change your Watch in different style, perfect for daily and nightly wear, during workouts and beyond
  • Compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 / Series 2 / Series 1 / Edition

