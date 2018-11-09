Apple Watch sport bands + case in a variety of colors from $4 shipped via Amazon

BRG Tech (99% positive feedback from 9,200) via Amazon offers its 42mm Sport Apple Watch Band and Case in black for $3.99 shipped when promo code PFNYZA72 is applied during checkout. Use code OA2QEALD to drop all of the other sizes and colors to $4.99. That’s good for 50% off in both instances and the lowest price we’ve tracked by a buck. This is a great way to add some extra style to your wrist without breaking the bank. The band will work with all Apple Watch models, while the case is limited to Series 1-3. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

