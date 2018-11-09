Pioneer’s 7.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos AirPlay-enabled A/V Receiver falls to $230 (Reg. up to $400)

Amazon offers the Pioneer VSX-1131-K 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver for $229.99 shipped. Normally selling for $330, that’s good for a 30% discount and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it sells for $400 at B&H. Pioneer’s Network A/V receiver features 4K UHD HDR pass-through, seven HDMI inputs, AirPlay capabilities, and more. But even more notably, you’ll find Dolby Atmos support. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 120 customers.

Use your savings from today’s sale towards some Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers. Or if you’d like to refresh your current speakers’ positions, pick up some speaker wire. Best Buy’s Early Black Friday sale is also full of discounted HDTVs, universal remotes and more. Check out our top home theater deal picks here.

If your home theater doesn’t haven’t room for a dedicated surround sound system based around something like Pioneers, a soundbar is a great alternative for many. LG’s 4.1-Ch. Bluetooth Sound Bar has built-in Chromecast functionality for $280 (Reg. $500).

Pioneer VSX-1131-K A/V Receiver features: