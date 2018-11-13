Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tunable, Wordscanner, Magic Call Pro, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on Wordscanner pro, Tunable – Music Practice Tools, Mealplan by Michelle Lewin, Office Story, Magic Call Pro and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: English Spanish Dictionary G: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: pdf scanner – Wordscanner pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tunable – Music Practice Tools: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mealplan by Michelle Lewin: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: VGFIT ABS: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Say&Go Voice Notes and Inbox: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: (How to) Pronounce PRO: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Photo Editor Movavi: $1 (Reg. $15)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: IQ Test Pro Edition: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MathEdge Multiplication: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Trunk Notes Personal Wiki: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Deemo: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $1 (Reg. $11)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Northern Expansion: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Earth 3D – Amazing Atlas: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Auria Music Production: $13 (Reg. $25)

iPad: Auria Pro – Music Production: $25 (Reg. $50)