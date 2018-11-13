Epicurean’s stain resistant Cutting Board hits Amazon low at $15.50 shipped (Reg. $25)

Amazon offers the Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Board (14.5 by 11.25-Inch, Natural) for $15.54 shipped. Regularly between $22 and $25, this is a new Amazon all-time low for any color of these highly-rated Epicurean cutting boards. For comparison, they are selling for $21.50 in the early Williams-Sonoma holiday sale. This “Made in the USA” cutting board is dishwasher safe, stain resistant, requires no oils or bleach, and “develops a richer color over time.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. More details below.
While it might not be as thick and luxurious looking as one of those big wood block style boards, it is also much less expensive. In fact, there aren’t many options out there with these kinds of reviews at just $15.50. The Freshware 3-pack is under $11 but most of the less expensive variants fall into a much less robust plastic category.
Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Board:
- Natural wood fiber based cutting surface trees are harvested from managed forests. Made in the USA
- Surfaces are dishwasher safe or are easily cleaned with soap and water. NSF approved. Knife Friendly.
- Temperature resisitant to up to 350 degrees. Use as a trivet without leaving browned rings from pots and pans.
- Enginered space for handling and hanging. Preferred material for food preparation by chefs and commercial kitchens for over 40 years.
- Maintenance free, no need to oil or bleach. Material developes a richer color over time.