Epicurean’s stain resistant Cutting Board hits Amazon low at $15.50 shipped (Reg. $25)

Amazon offers the Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Board (14.5 by 11.25-Inch, Natural) for $15.54 shipped. Regularly between $22 and $25, this is a new Amazon all-time low for any color of these highly-rated Epicurean cutting boards. For comparison, they are selling for $21.50 in the early Williams-Sonoma holiday sale. This “Made in the USA” cutting board is dishwasher safe, stain resistant, requires no oils or bleach, and “develops a richer color over time.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

While it might not be as thick and luxurious looking as one of those big wood block style boards, it is also much less expensive. In fact, there aren’t many options out there with these kinds of reviews at just $15.50. The Freshware 3-pack is under $11 but most of the less expensive variants fall into a much less robust plastic category.

Epicurean Kitchen Series Cutting Board: