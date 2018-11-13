‘Tis the season for discounts galore. We’ve already taken a look at the Nikon, Barns & Noble, and Walgreens Black Friday ads and more are still coming in. If you’re looking to have a one-stop shop for some of your holiday desires, Overstock.com is a great option. With sales on technology, home goods, and more, let’s take a look at the Overstock Black Friday ad.

Overstock has not yet announced when its official Black Friday sale will start. The company’s pre-Black Friday event is already underway, and the page will be updated once its full sale goes into effect.

For free shipping, Overstock has its Club O program. There’s a 30-day free trial that will give you no-cost shipping throughout the holiday season. There’s also a 5% bonus reward on purchases for Club O members. If you plan to shop at Overstock for Black Friday or Christmas, you should sign up for sure.

Big savings in the Overstock Black Friday ad leak:

Overstock sells a wide range of products, from laptops and drones to kitchen mixers and vacuums. One of our favorite picks from this sale is the 13.3-inch MacBook Air 128GB. Though this is the previous generation, it will be down to $799 shipped which is an awesome price compared to Apple’s MSRP of $999.

The Furniture of America Industrial Antique Framed Wall Mirror will be down to $99.99 shipped from its normal starting price of $126. This is a great way to upgrade any space and add some rustic decor to your home.

You can keep any space organized by picking up the Riley Modular Stacking Storage Bins for $56.99 shipped on Black Friday. Normally, Overstock starts these storage bins at $66. This is a great way to save $10 and still tidy up your space.

Upgrade your living area with the Knightsbridge Tufted Scroll Arm Chesterfield 11-seat U-shaped Sectional which will be down to $2,749.99 shipped. Regularly over $3,500 on Overstock, this is a great way redecorate your home.

Overstock Black Friday Ad Scan:

Source BestBlackFriday

