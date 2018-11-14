Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Star Wars KOTOR, SkySafari 6 Pro, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on Inferno+, Castle of Illusion, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, SkySafari 6 Pro and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Inferno+: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Inferno 2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Miffy’s World: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tennis in the Face: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Very Hungry Caterpillar – Play & Explore: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Disney Stickers: Mickey: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $36 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal/Watch: SkySafari 6 Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Castle of Illusion: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Kiwi for Gmail: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $40, COD Black Ops 4 $44, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: English Spanish Dictionary G: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tunable – Music Practice Tools: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mealplan by Michelle Lewin: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: VGFIT ABS: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Say&Go Voice Notes and Inbox: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: (How to) Pronounce PRO: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Photo Editor Movavi: $1 (Reg. $15)

 

