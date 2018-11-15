AmazonBasics’ 13-inch MacBook Sleeve is down to its lowest price this year at $8.50 (20% off)

- Nov. 15th 2018 3:11 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics 13.3-inch Laptop Sleeve in Grey for $8.53 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and the lowest price that we’ve seen since mid-2017. This AmazonBasics sleeve can hold up to 13.3-inch laptops and is ideal for adding a bit of extra protection against scratches while on-the-go. Note: shipping has been delayed 1-2 days, though you can still lock in the discounted price. Nearly 11,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Use your savings to bring home this $11 cable organizer, which is a perfect companion to your new laptop sleeve.

AmazonBasics 13.3-inch Laptop Sleeve features:

  • Form-fitting sleeve with quick top-loading access
  • Precise fit for laptops and ultrabooks with a 13.3 inch display
  • Slim design allows you to carry the case by itself or in a bag
  • External dimensions: 13.5″ x 9.6″ x 0.8″ (LxWxH)
  • Internal dimensions: 12.1″ x 9.3″ x 0.7″ (LxWxH)
AmazonBasics

