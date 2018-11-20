Oral-B Pro 5000 Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush down to $55 shipped (Reg. $90+)

- Nov. 20th 2018 7:51 am ET

Reg. $90 $55
Amazon is now offering the Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth for $54.94 shipped. Simply clip the $15 on-page coupon and apply code 20OB5000BF during checkout. While Walgreens and Walmart both have up to $25 off in coupons and MIRs right now, the Amazon listing is still well under those offers and this model is $90 pretty much everywhere. It features a pressure sensor, five cleaning modes, rechargeable battery and Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone for “real-time feedback.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, the $20 Philips Sonicare Essence will save you even more. And we still have a solid deal on Crest Whitestrips to give you a whiter smile over the holidays. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for more.

Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries Rechargeable Toothbrush:

  • Bluetooth communication between brush and smartphone provides real-time feedback on brushing habits, helping you achieve amazing results
  • Floss Action round brush head with micropulse bristles for a superior and interdental clean vs a regular manual toothbrush.
  • 3D cleaning action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up plaque and remove more plaque along the gumline than a regular manual toothbrush
  • Pressure sensor lights up on brush and smartphone if you brush too hard. 5 modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, and Deep Clean
