Oral-B Pro 5000 Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush down to $55 shipped (Reg. $90+)

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth for $54.94 shipped. Simply clip the $15 on-page coupon and apply code 20OB5000BF during checkout. While Walgreens and Walmart both have up to $25 off in coupons and MIRs right now, the Amazon listing is still well under those offers and this model is $90 pretty much everywhere. It features a pressure sensor, five cleaning modes, rechargeable battery and Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone for “real-time feedback.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t need the Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, the $20 Philips Sonicare Essence will save you even more. And we still have a solid deal on Crest Whitestrips to give you a whiter smile over the holidays. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for more.

Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries Rechargeable Toothbrush: