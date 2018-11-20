Add Sony’s 7-inch CarPlay Receiver to your ride at a new low of $348 (20% off), more from $349

Amazon offers the Sony XAV-AX5000 6.95″ CarPlay/Android Auto In-Dash Receiver for $348 shipped. Also available at Crutchfield. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it still fetches $500 at Best Buy. This receiver brings CarPlay and Android Auto to your ride with a seven-inch touchscreen display and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from nearly 200 customers.
Newegg Flash is also getting in on the discounts, offering the Pioneer AVH-W4400NEX 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $499 shipped when applying code NFBF44NEX. You can save even more by taking advantage of this $150 mail-in rebate, dropping the price to $349. Normally selling for $695, that’s good for a near 50% discount and is the lowest we’ve seen. Rated 4/5 stars.
Sony’s In-dash Receiver requires a wired connected to take advantage of the CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable.
Sony Seven-Inch CarPlay Receiver features:
- Apple car play: Apple car play allows users to get directions, make calls, send and receive messages, and listen to music, all in a way that allows you to stay focused on the road.
- Android auto: connect your compatible Android Device to display applications on your vehicle’s screen. Enjoy instant access to maps, music or your Phonebook.
- See and control everything on a flush 6.95″ (diag.) touchscreen : Bring up maps, sort through playlists, and make phone calls—all with just a quick tap on the touch controls.
- Quick-access key panel: enjoy quick and easy operation on the road. Keys along the bottom of the receiver give you instant access to basic Features.
- Dual USB ports: enjoy all the greatest hits from your music library while your phone handles directions. Audio Level Adjustment : Yes (minus8 dB to plus 18 dB)