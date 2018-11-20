The highly-rated Star Wars Pinball 7 for iOS is now available for FREE (Reg. $2)

ZEN Studios is well-known for its pinball mobile games and today we have Star Wars Pinball 7 for FREE. The regularly $2 app has only gone on sale once throughout all of 2018 before today, so don’t sleep on this one. While you will find loads of IAPs here for additional tables, it includes the Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back option as part of the free download. Star Wars Pinball 7 carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,200 gamers all-time. More details below.

While we are talking Star Wars, we have some deals via iTunes on the films themselves and the incredible LEGO Star Wars Porg is down at the Amazon all-time low right now.

And don’t miss the first deal on Reigns: Game of Thrones edition for iOS.

