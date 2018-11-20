The highly-rated Star Wars Pinball 7 for iOS is now available for FREE (Reg. $2)

- Nov. 20th 2018 10:15 am ET

0

ZEN Studios is well-known for its pinball mobile games and today we have Star Wars Pinball 7 for FREE. The regularly $2 app has only gone on sale once throughout all of 2018 before today, so don’t sleep on this one. While you will find loads of IAPs here for additional tables, it includes the Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back option as part of the free download. Star Wars Pinball 7 carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,200 gamers all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Star Wars Pinball 7: FREE (Reg. $2)

Star Wars Pinball 7:

Set in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars Pinball lets you interact with the most iconic characters, and relive the greatest moments of the Star Wars universe mixed with exciting pinball action! Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, Darth Vader, Starfighter Assault, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Boba Fett. 

Zen Studios

