Build your own Raspberry Pi tablet with the Kano Kit Touch for $240 (Reg. $280, all-time low)

- Nov. 21st 2018 4:07 pm ET

$240
Amazon offers the Kano Computer Kit Touch Build & Code Tablet for $239.99 shipped. Regularly $280 at Target and other retailers, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the first discount that we’ve tracked. This all-in-one Raspberry Pi-powered system includes a 10-inch HD display and everything needed to build your own computer. Play fun games like Minecraft or develop your own apps. Early ratings are positive much like our previous Kano reviews. Learn more in the video below.

Kano Computer Kit Touch features:

  • All in one box. Step-by-step book, 10.1′” Hd screen, Raspberry Pi 3, battery, DIY speaker, wireless keyboard, case and stand, memory, 3 USB ports, HDMI and power cables, sound sensor, stickers, Kano unique operating system.
  • Learn to code with 100+ Creative challenges and stories
  • Make art, games and music. Hack Minecraft to do something new
  • Play with Google’s song Maker. Browse the internet, watch YouTube, write stories, 100+ apps.
  • Endless play with Kano world. Remix 500, 000+ creations Made by the Kano community.
