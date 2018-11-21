Build your own Raspberry Pi tablet with the Kano Kit Touch for $240 (Reg. $280, all-time low)

Amazon offers the Kano Computer Kit Touch Build & Code Tablet for $239.99 shipped. Regularly $280 at Target and other retailers, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the first discount that we’ve tracked. This all-in-one Raspberry Pi-powered system includes a 10-inch HD display and everything needed to build your own computer. Play fun games like Minecraft or develop your own apps. Early ratings are positive much like our previous Kano reviews. Learn more in the video below.

Kano Computer Kit Touch features: