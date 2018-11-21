Score Neato’s Botvac D6 Laser Guided Vacuum + $105 in Kohl’s Cash for $382.50 ($720 value)

- Nov. 21st 2018 11:02 am ET

0

Kohl’s offers the Neato Botvac D6 Connected Laser Guided Vacuum plus $105 in Kohl’s Cash for $382.49 shipped when checking out with codes JOY and FLOOR10. That takes off an additional $118, saving you a total of $233 from the going rate at Amazon. Today’s offer is also the best we’ve seen all-time. The Botvac D6 features a laser-guided mapping system alongside a 120-minute runtime, smartphone control and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars

Don’t forget that we have an exclusive offer on Neato’s newest Botvac D7, which is down to its second lowest price yet at $589 (Reg. up to $799)

Neato Botvac D6 Robotic Vacuum features:

  • Win the battle against pet hair. Capture more pet hair, dirt, and allergens with an improved core brush, side brush, and ultra performance filter
  • Navigates with lasers. Genius. Laser smart technology scans and maps your entire house, cleaning in straight lines instead of a random pattern. It even lets the robot see in the dark
  • Out of bounds for robots. Set up virtual no-go lines that tell your robot where not to go, so it avoids things like pet bowls and piles of toys
  • Create a plan for every story. If you have a multi-story home, you’ll love the multiple floor plans feature.* with it, you can create more floor plans and set up no-go lines on every floor. Why limit yourself to just one story

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Kohl's Neato

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go