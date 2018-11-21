Score Neato’s Botvac D6 Laser Guided Vacuum + $105 in Kohl’s Cash for $382.50 ($720 value)

Kohl’s offers the Neato Botvac D6 Connected Laser Guided Vacuum plus $105 in Kohl’s Cash for $382.49 shipped when checking out with codes JOY and FLOOR10. That takes off an additional $118, saving you a total of $233 from the going rate at Amazon. Today’s offer is also the best we’ve seen all-time. The Botvac D6 features a laser-guided mapping system alongside a 120-minute runtime, smartphone control and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Don’t forget that we have an exclusive offer on Neato’s newest Botvac D7, which is down to its second lowest price yet at $589 (Reg. up to $799)
Neato Botvac D6 Robotic Vacuum features:
- Win the battle against pet hair. Capture more pet hair, dirt, and allergens with an improved core brush, side brush, and ultra performance filter
- Navigates with lasers. Genius. Laser smart technology scans and maps your entire house, cleaning in straight lines instead of a random pattern. It even lets the robot see in the dark
- Out of bounds for robots. Set up virtual no-go lines that tell your robot where not to go, so it avoids things like pet bowls and piles of toys
- Create a plan for every story. If you have a multi-story home, you’ll love the multiple floor plans feature.* with it, you can create more floor plans and set up no-go lines on every floor. Why limit yourself to just one story