KitchenAid Mini Tilt-Head Stand Mixers are at an Amazon low of $160, today only (Reg. $250)

- Nov. 22nd 2018 12:33 pm ET

Black Friday
Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is offering the 3.5-Quart KitchenAid Artisan Mini Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (KSM3311XBM) in Black or White for $159.95 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s about $90 under the regular $250 price tag. For further comparison, Best Buy and Target have it on sale for $200 right now. This model has a 20% smaller footprint than previous generations but is also compatible with most attachments outside of some bowls and beaters. Rated 4+ stars from 100 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the mixer is overkill for you, we have some great blender deals still live from $22 including the amazing Vitamix options and much more right here. However, we also spotted the KitchenAid Professional 5-Qt Mixer for $220 shipped at Target (Reg. $320+).

KitchenAid Mini Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer:

  • 25% lighter, 20% smaller footprint (compared with KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer)
  • Compatible with all attachments. Excludes bowls and beaters.
  • The tilt-head design allows clear access to the bowl and attached beater or accessory so you can easily add ingredients for a recipe. Locking the head into place during operation keeps the beater-to-bowl contact close and efficient.
  • With colors from bold to understated, there’s a Mini to match both your kitchen and your style
  • Powerful enough for nearly any task or recipe, whether you’re stirring wet and dry ingredients together, kneading bread dough or whipping cream.
