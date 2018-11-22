Streaming Media Player Black Friday Deals: NVIDIA SHIELD TV from $140, Fire TV $25, more from $15

- Nov. 22nd 2018 1:45 am ET

Black Friday
From $15
If you’ve yet to add a streaming media player to your home, now’s the time. Best Buy is offering the NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K HDR Streaming System with Game Controller for $159.99 shipped. You can opt to lose the controller at Amazon and pay $139.99 shipped. Normally up to $200 for the bundle, these are both historically great prices. I have a SHIELD TV and absolutely loved it. We loved it when we went in-depth with what it could do, too. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more streaming media deals.

Other streaming media players:

NVIDIA SHIELD TV features:

  • Enjoy the ultimate visual experience with 4K HDR quality, immersive sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS-x Surround sound pass-through, and the most 4K entertainment
  • The Google Assistant, Google play movies and music and works with Google Home. Alexa controls SHIELD hands-free with Amazon echo, Plus Prime video and Amazon music
  • Control smart devices such as lights, thermostats, and cameras with your voice and set convenient schedules with the Google Assistant and SmartThings Link (sold separately)

Target Streaming Media Players Black Friday 2018 NVIDIA

