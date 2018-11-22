Streaming Media Player Black Friday Deals: NVIDIA SHIELD TV from $140, Fire TV $25, more from $15

If you’ve yet to add a streaming media player to your home, now’s the time. Best Buy is offering the NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K HDR Streaming System with Game Controller for $159.99 shipped. You can opt to lose the controller at Amazon and pay $139.99 shipped. Normally up to $200 for the bundle, these are both historically great prices. I have a SHIELD TV and absolutely loved it. We loved it when we went in-depth with what it could do, too. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more streaming media deals.
Other streaming media players:
- Chromecast Audio: $15 (Reg. $35)
- Chromecast: $25 (Reg. $35)
- Fire TV Stick: $25 (Reg. $40)
- Roku Streaming Stick: $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy, Target
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Chromecast Ultra: $49 (Reg. $65)
- Roku Ultra 4K: $50 (Reg. $100) | Best Buy
- Fire TV Cube: $60 (Reg. $120)
NVIDIA SHIELD TV features:
- Enjoy the ultimate visual experience with 4K HDR quality, immersive sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS-x Surround sound pass-through, and the most 4K entertainment
- The Google Assistant, Google play movies and music and works with Google Home. Alexa controls SHIELD hands-free with Amazon echo, Plus Prime video and Amazon music
- Control smart devices such as lights, thermostats, and cameras with your voice and set convenient schedules with the Google Assistant and SmartThings Link (sold separately)
