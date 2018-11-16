Neato’s Botvac D3 Robotic Vacuum uses laser-guidance to clean your floors at $250 ($50 off)

Amazon offers the Neato Botvac D3 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum for $249.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at Target and Walmart for the same discounted price. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate and matches the previous all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, this is only the second time we’ve seen it sell this low. Neato’s Botvac D3 features Alexa and Assistant voice control, plus laser-guided navigation. Over 300 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Also on sale are two different Roomba Robotic Vacuums from $249, though you’ll miss out on the laser navigation. Don’t care to automate your cleaning? Bring home the Dyson Big Ball vacuum at $200 (Reg. $300).

Those looking to save even more can opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner at $200 instead. It still features app-control, a 120-minute runtime and more, at $50 less than Neato’s price.

Neato Botvac D3 Robotic Vacuum features:

LaserSmart technology intelligently navigates and maps your home, cleaning in straight lines instead of a random pattern.

D-shape design and large core brush gets into corners round robots can’t

Get up to 60 minutes of battery life, perfect for an apartment or home.

Auto charge & resume lets your robot return to base to power up and then go back out and pick up where it left off.

Easily control your robot from your phone, smartwatch, Amazon Echo, and Google Home.