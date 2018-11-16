Neato’s Botvac D3 Robotic Vacuum uses laser-guidance to clean your floors at $250 ($50 off)

Amazon offers the Neato Botvac D3 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum for $249.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at Target and Walmart for the same discounted price. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate and matches the previous all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, this is only the second time we’ve seen it sell this low. Neato’s Botvac D3 features Alexa and Assistant voice control, plus laser-guided navigation. Over 300 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.
Also on sale are two different Roomba Robotic Vacuums from $249, though you’ll miss out on the laser navigation. Don’t care to automate your cleaning? Bring home the Dyson Big Ball vacuum at $200 (Reg. $300).
Those looking to save even more can opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner at $200 instead. It still features app-control, a 120-minute runtime and more, at $50 less than Neato’s price.
Neato Botvac D3 Robotic Vacuum features:
- LaserSmart technology intelligently navigates and maps your home, cleaning in straight lines instead of a random pattern.
- D-shape design and large core brush gets into corners round robots can’t
- Get up to 60 minutes of battery life, perfect for an apartment or home.
- Auto charge & resume lets your robot return to base to power up and then go back out and pick up where it left off.
- Easily control your robot from your phone, smartwatch, Amazon Echo, and Google Home.
