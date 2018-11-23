Manfrotto’s Windor Explorer Backpack fits a DSLR, 3 lenses, and MacBook Pro: $30 (Reg. $100)

- Nov. 23rd 2018 11:59 pm ET

Black Friday
$30
0

As part of its Black Friday Deal Zone, B&H is offering the Manfrotto Windsor Explorer Camera & Laptop Backpack for $29.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the regular rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. This backpack has room for a DSLR with a telephoto lens attached plus two additional lenses. It also has a padded area that fits a 15-inch MacBook Pro. While reviews are thin here, Manfrotto backpacks are highly-rated at Amazon.

If you’d prefer to tote a drone around, the space typically used for a DSLR also works well for a Mavic Pro. Don’t have one yet? You’re in luck because they are currently on sale along with quite a few others that we’ve rounded up.

Manfrotto Windsor Explorer Backpack features:

  • Holds DSLR, 70-200 f/2.8, 2 Extra Lenses
  • Padded 15″ Laptop Compartment
  • Top and Side Access to Gear
  • Padded Insert with Dividers

$30

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Black Friday 2018

Black Friday 2018

The best Black Friday 2018 deals, news and more.
B&H Manfrotto

About the Author