Manfrotto’s Windor Explorer Backpack fits a DSLR, 3 lenses, and MacBook Pro: $30 (Reg. $100)

As part of its Black Friday Deal Zone, B&H is offering the Manfrotto Windsor Explorer Camera & Laptop Backpack for $29.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the regular rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. This backpack has room for a DSLR with a telephoto lens attached plus two additional lenses. It also has a padded area that fits a 15-inch MacBook Pro. While reviews are thin here, Manfrotto backpacks are highly-rated at Amazon.

If you’d prefer to tote a drone around, the space typically used for a DSLR also works well for a Mavic Pro. Don’t have one yet? You’re in luck because they are currently on sale along with quite a few others that we’ve rounded up.

Manfrotto Windsor Explorer Backpack features: