Amazon discounts Seagate storage from $40 shipped for Black Friday

Today only, as part of Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is offering a nice selection of Seagate storage from $40 shipped. You’ll find everything here from internal and external hard drives, to portable options and more. One standout deal is the Seagate 1TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive at $49.99, which is down from its usual $60+ price tag. Great for Time Machine backups or adding storage to your Mac. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Shop the entire sale for more.
Seagate 1TB Portable Hard Drive features:
- The thinnest 1TB and 2TB portable hard drive with a uniquely tough and textured metal design
- Complements all your other mobile devices-available in contemporary gold or platinum colors
- Take advantage of Seagate’s reliable, cutting-edge 2.5-inch, 7mm HDD technology
- Create easy customized backup plans with the included Seagate Dashboard software
- Quick file transfer with USB 3.0 connectivity; USB bus-powered-no extra power supply necessary
- Includes 2-month complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan. Must redeem by January 31, 2020.