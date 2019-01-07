If you are anything like me, you have spent quite a bit of time dabbling with smart home gear and appliances. While the majority of the devices that I have spent time with may not have been made for use in the kitchen, GE’s new Kitchen Hub, as the name implies, is meant for exactly that. It’s a ventilation system that installs above your stove that also happens to have a 27-inch touch screen for controlling apps installed from Google Play Store.

Features

The Kitchen Hub runs on GE’s U+ Connect platform, allowing folks to control many of the company’s other smart appliances including microwaves, coffeemakers, ovens, and more. For devices that are not in GE’s ecosystem, the Kitchen Hub will be able to control them since it also has Google Assistant built-in.

GE is not wasting any time getting the word out there, with a marketing video hitting YouTube less than an hour ago. Instead of showing off its design, this video focuses on the Kitchen Hub’s entertainment capabilities, including playback of Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, and more.

Pricing & Availability

The GE Kitchen Hub was originally slated to be released in Fall 2018 and sell for roughly $600. Along with a delayed release also came a price bump. It will now be made available in May of this year, with a cost that will land somewhere between $1,200 and $1,400.