Add three USB 3.0 ports, 4K HDMI, and SD back to your Mac w/ this $25 USB-C adapter (50% off)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the HooToo USB-C Hub for $24.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use code RJ4MDUAF at checkout. Normally $50, this is 50% off and is the lowest we’ve tracked by more than $15. This USB-C hub includes a 4K HDMI output, SD card slot, three USB 3.0 ports, and a 100W power passthrough port. If you recently picked up a new MacBook or Mac mini, this is a great option. Rated 4.4/5 stars from hundreds.

If you just want to get back a single USB-A port, this adapter is just $8 shipped and will match your Mac’s color scheme.

