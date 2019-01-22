Add three USB 3.0 ports, 4K HDMI, and SD back to your Mac w/ this $25 USB-C adapter (50% off)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the HooToo USB-C Hub for $24.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use code RJ4MDUAF at checkout. Normally $50, this is 50% off and is the lowest we’ve tracked by more than $15. This USB-C hub includes a 4K HDMI output, SD card slot, three USB 3.0 ports, and a 100W power passthrough port. If you recently picked up a new MacBook or Mac mini, this is a great option. Rated 4.4/5 stars from hundreds.
If you just want to get back a single USB-A port, this adapter is just $8 shipped and will match your Mac’s color scheme.
HooToo USB-C Hub features:
- Instant Expansion: USB-C Hub supports pass-through charging of 100W, 4K Ultra HD HDMI Port, 3 x USB 3.0 Ports, 5Gpbs SD Card slot
- 100W PD Power Delivery: Charging your MacBook or other type-C port devices while connecting multiple peripherals and transferring data
- 4K Ultra HD Vedio: Mirror or extend your screen with USB C Hub HDMI port and directly stream 4K UHD or Full HD 1080p video to HDTV, monitor or projector
- USB 3.0 Ports: Allow you to connect keyboard, mouse, thumb drive to MacBook or other Type-C devices, and access files from SD card reader
- Mac-Style Design: 2.5D unibody aluminum alloy exterior, ionized finish, reinforced TPE cable coating, and Mac-style LED activity indicator. EMI protection to prevent interfere with wireless devices