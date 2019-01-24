Amazon offers kids/adult puzzles from $5.50 shipped: Melissa & Doug, NCAA, Disney, more

- Jan. 24th 2019 8:28 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off a wide selection of puzzles for kids and adults. Prices are starting from just $5.50 or so with free shipping across the board. We are also seeing great reviews on most of the options in today’s sale. Head below for our top picks including sets from Melissa & Doug, Ravensburger, NCAA and Disney.

Top Picks from the Sale:

If you’re looking for more toys and games to enjoy with the kids (or by yourself), we have some great LEGO deals running right now as well. And be sure to check out the new 1,800-piece Rexcelsior that just launched via the London Toy Fair. You’ll find even more in our Toys & Hobbies Guide

Melissa & Doug 32-pc Farm Floor Puzzle:

  • 32 extra-thick cardboard pieces
  • Beautiful original artwork
  • Easy-Clean surface keeps puzzle looking new.
  • Promotes hand-eye coordination and problem-solving skills.
  • Two feet by three feet when assembled
