London Toy Fair 2019 has just begun, and to kick of the show, LEGO is pulling out all the stops with its latest release. Following the recent unveiling of the LEGO Movie 2‘s massive Welcome to Apocalypseburg! set, LEGO is back with another set for the upcoming film. The new 1,800-piece set brings us the Rexcelsior, a fist-shaped microscale spaceship complete with two minifigures and plenty of miniature builds. Head below for all of the details.

The Rexcelsior set is the latest in line of sets created to tie-in with the upcoming LEGO Movie 2. Measuring over 15 inches long, the build sets itself apart from LEGO’s extensive catalog of spaceships by being crafted almost entirely from purple elements.

Included in the kit are Stubble Trouble Emmet and Rex Dangervest minifigures, with the former being a set-exclusive. While it may be a little light on mini, the kit includes some unique additions to more than make up for it. Much like we saw with the UCS Hogwarts Castle, LEGO has opted to include two microscale figures alongside five of Rex Dangervest’s raptor.

Fitting into the miniature theme, LEGO has also included micro builds; Emmet’s house, a forklift, 2 interaptors and a dropship. We rarely see kits that don’t at least attempt to be minifigure-scale, so it’s nice to see LEGO mix it up a little.

Clocking in at 1,826 pieces, the set’s $149.99 price tag is actually pretty nice. The recent Welcome to Apocalypseburg! set wasn’t as generous on its cost per part ratio, so today’s revelation is noteworthy on its price point as well. I’m a huge fan of brick-built space ships, and the new Rexcelsior checks off all the boxes.

All aboard for LEGO® space adventures with Stubble Trouble Emmet and Rex Dangervest on The Rexcelsior! THE LEGO MOVIE 2TM character Emmet has drawn stubble on his face to be more like his vest-friend. But will he enjoy travelling in Rex’s super-awesome sci-fi spaceship? Join Rex in the cockpit or hang out with the LEGO raptors. There’s loads to discover with this awesome LEGO set and spaceship from THE LEGO MOVIE 2—just make sure you are ready for enemy attacks. Reload the 6-missile spring-loaded shooter and fire! This kids’ toy LEGO® set includes 2 minifigures: Stubble Trouble Emmet and Rex Dangervest, plus Emmet and Rex microfigures and 5 micro raptor dinosaur toy figures (3 metallic, 2 dark blue).

The Rexcelsior spaceship toy features big boosters, dual microfigure cockpit, detailed microscale interior with various rooms and compartments, opening doors and lift-off roofs for easy play, handle with a trigger to activate the rapid-fire, 6-missile spring-loaded shooter, and an ammo storage compartment with 6 extra missiles.

This building toy for kids also includes 5 micro builds: Emmet’s house, a forklift, 2 interaptors and a dropship.

Kids can recreate stellar action from THE LEGO® MOVIE 2TM with this creative toy playset.

The Rexcelsior LEGO® spaceship toy measures over 7” (19cm) high, 15” (40cm) long and 8” (21cm) wide.