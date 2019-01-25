Aukey’s 10-port powered USB hub sports seven USB 3.0 & three 2.4A plugs: $22 (Reg. $40)

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 10-Port Powered USB Hub for $21.99 shipped when you use code Z69BXN7L at checkout. Regularly $40, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’re always running out of USB ports at your desk (I know I am), this is perfect for you. It sports 7 USB 3.0 ports and 3 powered 2.4A charging ports, making it the perfect desk accessory. Rated 4/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
If you’re after a more portable solution, we still have TP-Link’s 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub at just $10 shipped at Amazon. Though it’s not powered, it’s a great option for when you’re on-the-go.
Aukey 10-Port Powered USB Hub features:
- Turn a single USB 3.0 port on your laptop or desktop computer into seven USB 3.0 data ports (data transfer rates up to 5Gbps) and three a I power Adaptive charging ports (charge all iOS and Android devices at up to 2.4a)
- Massively expand the connectivity and capabilities of your computer at home or the office. Use all your peripherals and memory media without troublesome switching—and charge devices too
- This powered hub (with 48W power adapter) delivers higher data transfer and charging performance. It operates effectively even with many devices connected, and supports rapid data transfer to and from both powered and non-powered hard drives
- Easy to use – no drivers or software installation; just plug This hub into your device’s USB 3.0 port