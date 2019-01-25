Aukey’s 10-port powered USB hub sports seven USB 3.0 & three 2.4A plugs: $22 (Reg. $40)

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 10-Port Powered USB Hub for $21.99 shipped when you use code Z69BXN7L at checkout. Regularly $40, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’re always running out of USB ports at your desk (I know I am), this is perfect for you. It sports 7 USB 3.0 ports and 3 powered 2.4A charging ports, making it the perfect desk accessory. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re after a more portable solution, we still have TP-Link’s 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub at just $10 shipped at Amazon. Though it’s not powered, it’s a great option for when you’re on-the-go.

Aukey 10-Port Powered USB Hub features: