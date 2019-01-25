Deals on monitor stands, mounts and more await in this Gold Box from $20

- Jan. 25th 2019 7:02 am ET

From $20
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Huano US (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers various office accessories on sale from $19.99. Free shipping is available for all. There are a number of standouts here, but our top pick is the black monitor and iMac stand for $19.99, which is down from its usual $30 price tag. Perfect for elevating your display to eye-level, this stand also has a built-in drawer to keep your gear organized. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.

We’re also eyeing the dual monitor stand for $20.49 (Reg. $30). This is a great way to organize your desk and keep your monitors elevated. Offers support for displays up to 32-inches. Rated 4/5 stars.

Huano Monitor Stand features:

  • ERGONOMIC COMPUTER MONITOR STAND RISER: Raise your monitor by 5.4 inch, elevates your monitor screen to eye level, relieving the strain of the neck, shoulder and back and enhancing work efficiency
  • LARGE STORAGE SPACE & CLATTER-FREE DESK: This monitor stand comes with a pull-out drawer and two side compartments; You can put notebook, papers and calculators into the drawer while putting pens, phones, other office supplies into the pockets, making your desk clean and tidy
  • SOLID & MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STAND HOLDER: Well-built with solid construction, this stand can easily monitors, laptops, printers up to 44 lbs; the non-skid feet increase its stability
From $20

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Office Supplies Huano

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp