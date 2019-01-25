Deals on monitor stands, mounts and more await in this Gold Box from $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Huano US (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers various office accessories on sale from $19.99. Free shipping is available for all. There are a number of standouts here, but our top pick is the black monitor and iMac stand for $19.99, which is down from its usual $30 price tag. Perfect for elevating your display to eye-level, this stand also has a built-in drawer to keep your gear organized. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.

We’re also eyeing the dual monitor stand for $20.49 (Reg. $30). This is a great way to organize your desk and keep your monitors elevated. Offers support for displays up to 32-inches. Rated 4/5 stars.

Huano Monitor Stand features: