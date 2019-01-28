Hover around with the GOTRAX HOVERFLY for $99 shipped (Reg. $130)

Walmart offers the GOTRAX HOVERFLY ECO Self-Balancing Hoverboard for $99 shipped. For comparison, it was originally listed at $199 but has more recently sold for $130. Today’s deal is a match of the previous deal price. Start hovering around the neighborhood at up to 7.4mph for 12 miles on a single charge. Support for 220-lbs. worth of capacity, it’s perfect for the entire family. Integrated LED lighting puts on a show while you’re riding. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
GOTRAX HOVERFLY ECO features:
Light up the galaxy on your space-age, UL 2272 certified GOTRAX HOVERFLY ECO self-balancing scooter. A high-quality hoverboard thats easier to afford, this self-balancing scooter has all of the supernova features of the HOVERFLY but for a super stellar small price. The GOTRAX HOVERFLY ECO Hoverboard is UL 2272 tested and certified for electrical, battery, and charging system safety, so you can maximize the fun and minimize worry to none. Become a hoverboard master faster! Youll be zooming around like a finely-tuned android in minutes using the HOVERFLY ECOs easy Training Mode feature.