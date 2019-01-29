Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $25, God of War from $26.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft has now kicked off a digital Assassin’s Creed sale. We are seeing some great deals on loads of titles here, but Amazon is still offering Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on PS4 and Xbox One for $24.99 shipped. Easily one of the best prices we have tracked, it’s $5 under Microsoft’s current sale price. However, there are some great deals to be had on other tiles and content there including the Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection for $20. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Dark Souls Remastered, God of War, Hitman 2, Red Dead Redemption and more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
*** All Best Buy deals will drop an additional 20% for GCU members.
- God of War $28 or 26.50 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $40) | PSN
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30+) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption $9 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Bastion $5 or $3.75 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $15) | PSN
- Burnout Paradise Remastered $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Just Cause 4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 PS4 or Xbox One for $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter: World $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Dead Cells $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
Here’s how to get the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Piranha Plant fighter for FREE
Jump into the world of Nintendo Labo with deals on Robot and Variety Kits for $40
Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders