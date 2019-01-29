Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $25, God of War from $26.50, more

- Jan. 29th 2019 9:24 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft has now kicked off a digital Assassin’s Creed sale. We are seeing some great deals on loads of titles here, but Amazon is still offering Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on PS4 and Xbox One for $24.99 shipped. Easily one of the best prices we have tracked, it’s $5 under Microsoft’s current sale price. However, there are some great deals to be had on other tiles and content there including the Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection for $20Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Dark Souls Remastered, God of War, Hitman 2, Red Dead Redemption and more.

