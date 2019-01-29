Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: KRFT, StoryToys, more

- Jan. 29th 2019 10:08 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on Aureus Prime, KRFT, StoryToys interactive books and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Find–the–Line: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Aureus Prime: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TeeVee 3 – Your TV Shows Guru: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: KRFT: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Guru Maps Pro: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Hansel and Gretel: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Snow White: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Puss in Boots: $2 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Star Scales Pro For Guitar: FREE (Reg. $3)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Export Contact Cleaner Backup: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Speedometer GPS+: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Iesabel: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nightgate: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal/Watch: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $6 (Reg. $30)

Mac: FocusList: Focus timer and daily planner: $2 (Reg. $5)

