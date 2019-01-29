LaCie’s premium Bolt3 2TB Thunderbolt 3 desktop SSD features 2.8GB/s speeds: $599 (Reg. $2,000)

B&H Photo offers the LaCie 2TB Bolt3 Thunderbolt 3 Desktop Solid State Drive for $599 shipped. Regularly $2,000 at Apple, this is one of the first discounts we’ve tracked historically and is the best available right now. This external SSD features insane speeds of up to 2,800MB/s (or 2.8GB per second) of data transfer, meaning it’s the perfect drive to expand your Mac mini setup and have plenty of storage room for video editing or media creation. Though reviews are slim, LaCie is well-rated overall and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you don’t need 2TB of Thunderbolt 3-enabled storage, WD’s 4TB portable hard drive is just $90 shipped. Though it doesn’t offer blazing fast speeds, it’s a great option for keeping data with you anywhere you go.

