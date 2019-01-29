Expand your HomeKit setup with LIFX’s Dimmable Mini White LED Light Bulb at $17 (Reg. $25)

Best Buy is currently offering the LIFX Mini White Dimmable A19 HomeKit-enabled LED Light Bulb for $16.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Otherwise, be sure to opt for in-store pickup to dodge the delivery fee. That’s good for an over 30% discount from the going rate at Amazon and comes with $2 of the lowest we’ve recently seen. LIFX’s smart LED bulb works without a hub, but still touts HomeKit, Alexa and Assistant capabilities. Rated 3.7/5 stars from nearly 500 customers.
HomeKit compatibility not a must? TP-Link’s smart bulbs don’t require a hub either and you can get two for $25 (Reg. $40).
LIFX Mini White A19 HomeKit Bulb features:
- Works with Alexa (Alexa device sold separately), Apple HomeKit and the Google Assistant for voice control
- Easy set up. LIFX screws in like any traditional light bulb. Simply download the app, connect to Wi-Fi and you’re ready to go. No hub needed
- Built in Wi-Fi & LIFX cloud. Offers full Lighting control via Wi-Fi with our LIFX iOS, Android and windows 10 apps. Access your bulbs anywhere, anytime via the cloud
- Dimmable. Connected Lighting for your space, time of day, and mood. Experience how subtle adjustments in brightness can enhance the comfort of any room
- Intuitive control. Control lights individually or as Groups, set timers for one touch automation
