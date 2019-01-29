Expand your HomeKit setup with LIFX’s Dimmable Mini White LED Light Bulb at $17 (Reg. $25)

Best Buy is currently offering the LIFX Mini White Dimmable A19 HomeKit-enabled LED Light Bulb for $16.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Otherwise, be sure to opt for in-store pickup to dodge the delivery fee. That’s good for an over 30% discount from the going rate at Amazon and comes with $2 of the lowest we’ve recently seen. LIFX’s smart LED bulb works without a hub, but still touts HomeKit, Alexa and Assistant capabilities. Rated 3.7/5 stars from nearly 500 customers.

HomeKit compatibility not a must? TP-Link’s smart bulbs don’t require a hub either and you can get two for $25 (Reg. $40).

LIFX Mini White A19 HomeKit Bulb features:

Works with Alexa (Alexa device sold separately), Apple HomeKit and the Google Assistant for voice control

Easy set up. LIFX screws in like any traditional light bulb. Simply download the app, connect to Wi-Fi and you’re ready to go. No hub needed

Built in Wi-Fi & LIFX cloud. Offers full Lighting control via Wi-Fi with our LIFX iOS, Android and windows 10 apps. Access your bulbs anywhere, anytime via the cloud

Dimmable. Connected Lighting for your space, time of day, and mood. Experience how subtle adjustments in brightness can enhance the comfort of any room

Intuitive control. Control lights individually or as Groups, set timers for one touch automation