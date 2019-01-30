Here’s a huge discount on the KEF M500 Hi-Fi Headphones at $60 shipped (Orig. $300)

Newegg is now offering the KEF M500 Hi-Fi Headphones in White for $59.99 shipped. Simply apply code EMCTUVE65 at checkout to redeem the special price. Originally $300+, these headphones still fetch $80 or more in pre-owned condition and as much as $219 at B&H. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked. They feature 40mm neodymium drivers with a frequency response range between 20Hz and 20kHz. You’ll also find an “acoustic sealing ring in each ‘racetrack’ ear cup provides an excellent seal that cuts out extraneous noise while minimizing sound leakage.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

However, if you would prefer to go in the in-ear route, we still have Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear iOS Headphones for $50 and you’ll find even more budget-friendly options in our Smartphone Accessories roundup.

KEF M500 Hi-Fi Headphones: