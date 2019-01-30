Here’s a huge discount on the KEF M500 Hi-Fi Headphones at $60 shipped (Orig. $300)

Newegg is now offering the KEF M500 Hi-Fi Headphones in White for $59.99 shipped. Simply apply code EMCTUVE65 at checkout to redeem the special price. Originally $300+, these headphones still fetch $80 or more in pre-owned condition and as much as $219 at B&H. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked. They feature 40mm neodymium drivers with a frequency response range between 20Hz and 20kHz. You’ll also find an “acoustic sealing ring in each ‘racetrack’ ear cup provides an excellent seal that cuts out extraneous noise while minimizing sound leakage.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
However, if you would prefer to go in the in-ear route, we still have Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear iOS Headphones for $50 and you’ll find even more budget-friendly options in our Smartphone Accessories roundup.
KEF M500 Hi-Fi Headphones:
The unique technologies that underpin KEF’s passion for creating the most natural possible sound immerse you in the intense clarity and detail of the piece played live: vivid, spacious and exquisitely balanced.
Sweet, natural and beautifully balanced, KEF’s 40mm neodymium driver is tuned to deliver full range high definition response from 20Hz to 20kHz.
Thanks to KEF’s unique multi-directional Smart Hinge, the lightweight aluminum frame automatically conforms to the shape of your head, sitting neither too tight nor too loose, and folds up neatly afterwards.
An acoustic sealing ring in each ‘racetrack’ ear cup provides an excellent seal that cuts out extraneous noise while minimizing sound leakage.