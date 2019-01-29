Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Bluetooth Audio Receiver $11 shipped, more

- Jan. 29th 2019 10:35 am ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Bluetooth Audio Receiver for $11.09 shipped when checking out with code AUKEYR67. That’s good for an over 25% discount from the going rate and is the best that we’ve seen on the accessory. Aukey’s receiver adds Bluetooth to a variety of different 3.5mm-equipped devices. So whether you want to cut the cord on your favorite pair of headphones or add wireless playback in your car, it’s a great option. Over 640 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Wrap your iPhone XS in an official Apple silicone case for $19.50 (Reg. $39)
  • AOMAIS Sport II MINI Bluetooth Speaker: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ code BEKILSGB
  • Save on Anker’s most popular charging accessories and USB-C hubs at Amazon from $10
  • Aukey Key Magnetic Sport Earbuds: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEYKS6
  • Today only, save on TP-Link smart bulb and switch bundles from $30
  • Aukey 30000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $42 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEYR46
  • Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $17 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEYR45

Upgrade your home stereo, fancy wired speakers, or wired headphones with Bluetooth technology, and free yourself from the tangle of audio cables. Put the Bluetooth function of your phone to good use – Stream your music wirelessly to existing stereo systems at home or in your car. Simply plug the AUKEY Receiver dongle into your wired headphones or stereo with the included 3.5mm audio cable, and pair with any Bluetooth enabled devices to start streaming your tunes.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go