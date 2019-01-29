Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Bluetooth Audio Receiver $11 shipped, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Bluetooth Audio Receiver for $11.09 shipped when checking out with code AUKEYR67. That’s good for an over 25% discount from the going rate and is the best that we’ve seen on the accessory. Aukey’s receiver adds Bluetooth to a variety of different 3.5mm-equipped devices. So whether you want to cut the cord on your favorite pair of headphones or add wireless playback in your car, it’s a great option. Over 640 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

