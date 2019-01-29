Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Bluetooth Audio Receiver $11 shipped, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Bluetooth Audio Receiver for $11.09 shipped when checking out with code AUKEYR67. That’s good for an over 25% discount from the going rate and is the best that we’ve seen on the accessory. Aukey’s receiver adds Bluetooth to a variety of different 3.5mm-equipped devices. So whether you want to cut the cord on your favorite pair of headphones or add wireless playback in your car, it’s a great option. Over 640 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.
Upgrade your home stereo, fancy wired speakers, or wired headphones with Bluetooth technology, and free yourself from the tangle of audio cables. Put the Bluetooth function of your phone to good use – Stream your music wirelessly to existing stereo systems at home or in your car. Simply plug the AUKEY Receiver dongle into your wired headphones or stereo with the included 3.5mm audio cable, and pair with any Bluetooth enabled devices to start streaming your tunes.