Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear iOS Headphones now down to $50 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

Jan. 24th 2019

The official Bose eBay store is offering the Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones for Apple Devices at $49.95 shipped. Currently matched at Best Buy via its 4-day sale and direct from Bose. Regularly $100, Amazon currently has them on sale for $70 and today’s deal is the best price we can find. It is within $5 of the holiday deal season pricing from last year, for comparison. These sweat- and weather-resistant headphones feature an inline mic and remote for taking calls on iPhone (and other Apple devices), a protective carrying case and three sizes of ear tips. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details and headphone deals below.

If you don’t want to pay Bose prices here, despite the fact that today’s deal is as much as 50% off, Best Buy has some great Beats deals today among other options. The Beats urBeats3 Lightning Headphones are down to just $38 right now and you’ll find even more options in our Headphones Guide.

Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones:

  • The following Apple products are compatible with the audio cable that has an inline remote and microphone: iPhone: 3GS, 4, 4S, 5, 5C, 5S, 6, 6 Plus , iPod touch: second, third, fourth and fifth generations , iPod classic: 2009 (120GB and 160GB) , iPod nano: fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh generations , iPad : all models , MacBook : unibody and Pro , iPod shuffle : 3rd and fourth generation
  • Proprietary Stay Hear tips, in three sizes, conform to your ear’s shape to stay comfortably in place all day
  • Sweat- and weather-resistant; engineered and tested for lasting quality and durability. Not noise cancelling
  • Inline microphone and remote for easy switching between calls and music with select iPhone models
