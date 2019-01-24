Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear iOS Headphones now down to $50 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

The official Bose eBay store is offering the Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones for Apple Devices at $49.95 shipped. Currently matched at Best Buy via its 4-day sale and direct from Bose. Regularly $100, Amazon currently has them on sale for $70 and today’s deal is the best price we can find. It is within $5 of the holiday deal season pricing from last year, for comparison. These sweat- and weather-resistant headphones feature an inline mic and remote for taking calls on iPhone (and other Apple devices), a protective carrying case and three sizes of ear tips. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details and headphone deals below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t want to pay Bose prices here, despite the fact that today’s deal is as much as 50% off, Best Buy has some great Beats deals today among other options. The Beats urBeats3 Lightning Headphones are down to just $38 right now and you’ll find even more options in our Headphones Guide.

Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones: