Polar vortex blues? Grab a Ryobi 20-inch 40V Electric Snow Blower for $299 (Reg. $349)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $299 shipped. For comparison, it usually goes for $349 and today’s deal is the best that we’ve seen all-time. Whether you’re in the middle of a polar vortex or not, winter is here and the snow is ready to start falling. Ditch the gas and oil this winter and enjoy a cordless, battery-powered snow blower. This model has a 20-inch width and can shuck up to 10 inches of snow. Includes a five-year warranty with purchase. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
If you’re not ready to spend $299, go with a Snow Joe Shovel for much less. With an ergonomic design and 18-inch blade, it will certainly get the job done.
Ryobi 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower features:
The Ryobi 40-Volt 20 in. cordless snow blower is engineered to remove snow quickly from patios, decks and driveways. With a powerful brushless motor this product is designed to provide consistent quiet power that efficiently discharges snow up to 25 ft. The Ryobi 40-Volt 20 in. cordless snow blower features a push button start and twin LED headlights that make clearing snow hassle-free at any time. The 180° directional chute offers ultimate snow-throwing control. For added convenience, the Ryobi snow blower is equipped with one 40-Volt 5 Ah High Capacity Lithium-Ion battery for extended run time. The Ryobi 40-Volt 20 in. cordless snow blower is backed with a Ryobi 5-year limited warranty and is guaranteed to deliver results for years to come.