Polar vortex blues? Grab a Ryobi 20-inch 40V Electric Snow Blower for $299 (Reg. $349)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $299 shipped. For comparison, it usually goes for $349 and today’s deal is the best that we’ve seen all-time. Whether you’re in the middle of a polar vortex or not, winter is here and the snow is ready to start falling. Ditch the gas and oil this winter and enjoy a cordless, battery-powered snow blower. This model has a 20-inch width and can shuck up to 10 inches of snow. Includes a five-year warranty with purchase. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to spend $299, go with a Snow Joe Shovel for much less. With an ergonomic design and 18-inch blade, it will certainly get the job done.

Ryobi 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower features: