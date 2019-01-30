Polar vortex blues? Grab a Ryobi 20-inch 40V Electric Snow Blower for $299 (Reg. $349)

- Jan. 30th 2019 1:45 pm ET

$299
0

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $299 shipped. For comparison, it usually goes for $349 and today’s deal is the best that we’ve seen all-time. Whether you’re in the middle of a polar vortex or not, winter is here and the snow is ready to start falling. Ditch the gas and oil this winter and enjoy a cordless, battery-powered snow blower. This model has a 20-inch width and can shuck up to 10 inches of snow. Includes a five-year warranty with purchase. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to spend $299, go with a Snow Joe Shovel for much less. With an ergonomic design and 18-inch blade, it will certainly get the job done.

Ryobi 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower features:

The Ryobi 40-Volt 20 in. cordless snow blower is engineered to remove snow quickly from patios, decks and driveways. With a powerful brushless motor this product is designed to provide consistent quiet power that efficiently discharges snow up to 25 ft. The Ryobi 40-Volt 20 in. cordless snow blower features a push button start and twin LED headlights that make clearing snow hassle-free at any time. The 180° directional chute offers ultimate snow-throwing control. For added convenience, the Ryobi snow blower is equipped with one 40-Volt 5 Ah High Capacity Lithium-Ion battery for extended run time. The Ryobi 40-Volt 20 in. cordless snow blower is backed with a Ryobi 5-year limited warranty and is guaranteed to deliver results for years to come.

$299

Guides

Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Ryobi

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp