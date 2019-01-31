Stock-up on Planters nuts from $3 at Amazon: cashews, pistachios, more (up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off a wide selection Planters nuts from just under $3. You’ll find free shipping across the board and solid reviews here. Plus, save even more when you check out with Subscribe & Save, where applicable. Whether it’s individual mixed nut packs or larger cashew and pecan containers, there’s a little bit of something for everyone here. Head below for our top picks.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the deals below. However, just about everything drops to a great price even without.

You’ll find some great side tables and more to serve your Planters snacks on via the Jonathan Adler Now House Amazon sale at up to 35% off.

Be sure to visit our Amazon Guide for even more of today’s Gold Box Deals including Logitech gear and a holiday-worthy deal on the Instant Pot’s DUO Plus 60 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker at $80 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $130).

Planters 24-Count Nuts Variety Packs: