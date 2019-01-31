Stock-up on Planters nuts from $3 at Amazon: cashews, pistachios, more (up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off a wide selection Planters nuts from just under $3. You’ll find free shipping across the board and solid reviews here. Plus, save even more when you check out with Subscribe & Save, where applicable. Whether it’s individual mixed nut packs or larger cashew and pecan containers, there’s a little bit of something for everyone here. Head below for our top picks.
Top Picks from the Sale:
***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the deals below. However, just about everything drops to a great price even without.
- Mixed Nuts Regular (56-oz.) $8 (Reg. $17)
- 24-Pack Nuts Variety Pack $4 (Reg. $9)
- Cashew Halves & Pieces, Salted (1-lb+) $6 (Reg. $14)
- Pistachio Lovers Mix, Salted (13.8-oz.) $5.50 (Reg. $12)
- Mixed Nuts, Unsalted (34.5-oz.) $9 (Reg. $18)
- add-on w/ $25
- And many more…
Planters 24-Count Nuts Variety Packs:
- Convenient single-serving packs
- Salted peanuts offer fresh-roasted taste
- Honey-roasted peanuts for sweet and salty snacking
- Salted cashews offer delicate sweetness and smooth texture
- Good source of key nutrients such as fiber and protein