Let iRobot’s Alexa-controlled Roomba handle the dirty work at $248 shipped (Reg. $300)

Feb. 1st 2019

Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum for $247.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy and Target for $2 more. That’s good for a $52 discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention and comes within $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low. iRobot’s Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum features a 90-minute runtime which pairs with a 3-stage cleaning system to keep your floors nice and tidy. Plus, Alexa and Assistant control means you won’t have to lift a finger to engage the cleaning. Over 2,800 shoppers have left a 4.1/5 star rating

Don’t forget to check out some of the other notable deals we’ve shopped for ways to keep your home clean. Dirt Devil’s Versa Stick + Hand Vacuum is on sale for $10 shipped, plus more from $135.

And you definitely won’t want to miss learning out the new iRobot Terra, the brand’s first robotic lawn mower.

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum features:

  • Sleek, Premium design complements your home decor; includes 1 dual mode virtual wall barrier for more control over where your robot cleans
  • 3-Stage cleaning system and dual Multi-Surface brushes pick up everything from small particles to large debris
  • Patented dirt detect sensors alert roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt
  • Full suite of intelligent sensors guide the robot under and around furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors
  • Compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google assistant
  • Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging

