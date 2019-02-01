Q Acoustics Concept 300 speakers add a special air of elegance to any decor

When most people think of speakers, you most likely think of either a Bluetooth speaker or surround sound models that don’t look that great. Sure, the sound might be good, but if only you could just hide that speaker somewhere and enjoy fantastic sound. That’s where the Q Acoustics Concept 300 comes in.

The Concept 300 from Q Acoustics brings form and function together in one elegant package. The stunning aluminum and braided wire stand is like non-other, and Q Acoustics’ well-known name in speakers will give you audio quality like non-other.

Nomad Base Station

Q Acoustics Concept 300 speakers offer form and function like non-other at $4,499

If you’ve wanted high-end speakers to go with your home’s decor, these are a great option. The Concept 300 is a beautifully simple speaker that will provide you with industry-leading performance.

On the outside of the Concept 300 by Q Acoustics, you’ll find two different designs with multiple lacquer coats with a high-gloss finish. Plus, Q Acoustics uses real-wood veneers for high-end design. There are three main finishes you can choose: black and rosewood, silver and ebony, and white with oak. The stand helps to minimize shake and vibrations to give you the best possible audio out of your speakers.

With the design of the speaker cabinets, you’ll find a very simple, yet elegant design. There are tweeters and mid/bass drivers are held behind a strong spring-tensioned retaining bolt which makes it to where you don’t see any exposed bolt heads on the speaker’s face.

On the rear of the Concept 300, you’ll see an over-simplified terminal panel that is built to resist vibrations from the speaker cones in the cabinet. Equipped for bi-wiring (or bi-amping) from its isolated terminals, the Concept 300 by Q Acoustics can accept bare wire, spade connectors, or 4mm banana plugs depending on what you’d choose.

The stand is really unique here. The Tenegrity Stand and Isolation base is built uniquely to give a perfect displacement of the Concept 300. It’s a tripod, somewhat, and is an extremely stable structure. Built from lightly aluminum tubes and stainless steel cables, you’ll find a light yet very rigid stand that’s designed to hold the Concept 300 from any movement. The isolation base suspension system gives you separation between the speaker’s vibrations and the stand, giving you even better audio in the end.

Pricing and availability

The Q Acoustics Concept 300 speakers will set you back $4,499 and will be available in March. If you’ve been searching for the perfect high-end speaker to complete your home’s setup, the Q Acoustics Concept 300 could be the perfect option for you.