Amazon takes up to 80% off select science-themed Kindle eBook titles from under $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off a selection of science Kindle eBooks starting from under $2. Many of today’s discounted reads would typically fetch $15 or more, with most dropping to new lows or returning to previous ones. If you’re into science-themed titles, then Amazon’s one-day sale is a fantastic way to expand your digital library. Reviews are pretty stellar across the board, with many of the titles carrying 4+ star ratings. Check out the entire sale for yourself.
Be sure to check out Amazon First Reads February eBook freebies (Reg. $6) for more ways to expand your digital library.
The Sixth Extinction synopsis:
Over the last half a billion years, there have been five mass extinctions, when the diversity of life on earth suddenly and dramatically contracted. Scientists around the world are currently monitoring the sixth extinction, predicted to be the most devastating extinction event since the asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs. This time around, the cataclysm is us. In The Sixth Extinction, two-time winner of the National Magazine Award and New Yorker writer Elizabeth Kolbert draws on the work of scores of researchers in half a dozen disciplines, accompanying many of them into the field: geologists who study deep ocean cores, botanists who follow the tree line as it climbs up the Andes, marine biologists who dive off the Great Barrier Reef.