HomeKit support headlines Emerson’s Sensi Touch Thermostat at $135 shipped (Reg. $170)

Rakuten is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch Wi-Fi HomeKit Thermostat for $135.20 shipped when code HOME20 has been used at checkout and you’re signed into your Rakuten account. That’s good for a $35 discount from the going rate at retailers like Home Depot and comes within $6 of our previous mention for the Amazon low. Rocking Siri and HomeKit control out of the box, you’ll find it also works with Alexa and Assistant and has a a color touchscreen. Rated 4/5 stars from over 420 customers.

Those looking to augment their new HomeKit temperature control with hyper local readings can pair the Sensi Touch with Eve’s Degree Weather Station.

Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat features: