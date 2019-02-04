HomeKit support headlines Emerson’s Sensi Touch Thermostat at $135 shipped (Reg. $170)

Rakuten is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch Wi-Fi HomeKit Thermostat for $135.20 shipped when code HOME20 has been used at checkout and you’re signed into your Rakuten account. That’s good for a $35 discount from the going rate at retailers like Home Depot and comes within $6 of our previous mention for the Amazon low. Rocking Siri and HomeKit control out of the box, you’ll find it also works with Alexa and Assistant and has a a color touchscreen. Rated 4/5 stars from over 420 customers.
Those looking to augment their new HomeKit temperature control with hyper local readings can pair the Sensi Touch with Eve’s Degree Weather Station.
Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat features:
The Sensi touch Wi-Fi thermostat puts comfort control anytime, anywhere, at home or on-the-go. A tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app allows for remote access to change or program home temperatures. Integrates with apple home Kit, Amazon Alexa and wink smart home platforms, and works with Google Home and Google assistant via the free wink app. Designed to work with HVAC (Heating, ventilation & air conditioning) equipment in most homes with its Universal compatibility: heat, Cool, heat pump, dual fuel – all system types require a common wire (c-wire). geofencing smart feature can automatically adjust temperature settings, or use the intuitive controls to create a custom Schedule.