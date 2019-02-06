This $10 Prime shipped aluminum hub adds four USB 3.0 ports to your Mac (40% off)

ORICO Technology Co. (99% positive all-time feedback from 16,000+) via Amazon offers its Aluminum Four-Port USB 3.0 Hub for $9.85 Prime shipped when checking out with code QP63GNQQ. That’s good for an over 40% discount from the going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve seen. With up to 5GBps transfer speeds, this USB 3.0 hub is wrapped in an aluminum casing that makes it pair excellently with your Mac. It carries a 3.9/5 star rating from just under 100 customers.

Those in the market for a portable alternative will want to check out TP-Link’s $8 slim hub (Reg. $15).

Orico Aluminum Four-Port USB 3.0 Hub features:

4 USB 3.0 Ports with data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps.

PLUG AND PLAY: No extra cables or driver needed, just plug and play to begin data transfers.

COMPATIBILITY: Works with Windows, Mac, Linux and all USB enabled devices such as iPhone, iPad, Android, Macbook, Chromebook. Device is also backwards compatible with USB 2.0/1.1

ELEGANT AND DURABLE DESIGN AND MATERIAL: Sturdy aluminum body ensures that this hub is stylish, functional, and durable.