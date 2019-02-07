This best-selling Star Wars novel takes place before The Force Awakens: $2 (Reg. $10)

Amazon offers Bloodline (Star Wars) as a Kindle eBook for $1.99. Also at Barnes & Noble for NOOK. Regularly $10, this matches the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. A paperback edition will set you back around $9 today. This novel takes place in the years before Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Senator Leia Organa must now deal with internal and external threats against the New Republic Senate as another divide in the Galaxy looms. A New York Times best-selling novel, it’s also an Amazon #1 best-seller in the Star Wars series. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Bloodline (Star Wars):
When the Rebellion defeated the Empire in the skies above Endor, Leia Organa believed it was the beginning to a lasting peace. But after decades of vicious infighting and partisan gridlock in the New Republic Senate, that hope seems like a distant memory.
Now a respected senator, Leia must grapple with the dangers that threaten to cripple the fledgling democracy—from both within and without. Underworld kingpins, treacherous politicians, and Imperial loyalists are sowing chaos in the galaxy. Desperate to take action, senators are calling for the election of a First Senator. It is their hope that this influential post will bring strong leadership to a divided galaxy.