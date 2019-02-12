Enjoy illuminated outdoor spaces w/ a 1500 lumen motion-sensing LED light for $24

- Feb. 12th 2019 4:42 pm ET

0

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the LITOM Enhanced 102 LED Super Bright Outdoor Motion-sensing Solar Light for $23.99 Prime shipped when you use code YGTY4TR2 at checkout. Regularly closer to $40, it just dropped to $30 at Amazon and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. Whether you’re preparing an outdoor space for parties or just want to not trip on anything when you take out the trash, this 102 LED solar light is a must-have for any backyard. It provides up to 1500 lumens, which is a massive amount of illumination for any area. Rated 4.5/5 stars from hundreds.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget to check out our other green deals in our daily roundup. From smart sprinkler controllers to LED dimmers and more, we’ve got you covered in just about every area.

LITOM Super Bright Solar LED Light features:

Equipped with 102 super bright LED beads, it provides excellent illumination of up to 1500 lumens, which is far brighter than other similar LED solar lights. Join the 1,000,000+ solar powered by LITOM leading technology

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Litom

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide