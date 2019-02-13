Treat your home to a Wi-Fi upgrade with D-Link’s Covr 802.11ac Mesh System at $150 (Reg. $225)

Today only, B&H offers the D-Link Covr 802.11ac Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System for $149.99 shipped. That’s good for a $75 discount from the going rate at Amazon, is $20 under the all-time low there and beats our previous mention by $10. D-Link’s whole-home mesh routers offer up to 5000 sq. ft. of dual-band coverage alongside up to 1,200Mbps network speeds. Each of the included three routers also feature dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of customers.
Update 2/13 @ 1:27 PM: Amazon offers the Tenda 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $39.99 shipped when you use code 10OFFAC15 at checkout (Reg. $50). Rated 4/5 stars.
Looking to put your savings to good use? Bring home the NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $55 and stop paying your ISP a monthly rental fee.
D-Link Covr Mesh System features:
- Includes 3 Covr Routers
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi Network Standard
- Up to 1200 Mb/s Wi-Fi Data Throughput
- 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz (Dual-Band)
- 3 x Internal Antennas
- 2 x Gigabit Ethernet Ports
- Multi-User MIMO Technology
- Up to 5000 Sq. Ft. of Wi-Fi Coverage
- Parental Controls & Scheduling
- Simple Setup Using the D-Link Wi-Fi App
