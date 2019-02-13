Treat your home to a Wi-Fi upgrade with D-Link’s Covr 802.11ac Mesh System at $150 (Reg. $225)

Today only, B&H offers the D-Link Covr 802.11ac Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System for $149.99 shipped. That’s good for a $75 discount from the going rate at Amazon, is $20 under the all-time low there and beats our previous mention by $10. D-Link’s whole-home mesh routers offer up to 5000 sq. ft. of dual-band coverage alongside up to 1,200Mbps network speeds. Each of the included three routers also feature dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of customers.

Update 2/13 @ 1:27 PM: Amazon offers the Tenda 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $39.99 shipped when you use code 10OFFAC15 at checkout (Reg. $50). Rated 4/5 stars.

Looking to put your savings to good use? Bring home the NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $55 and stop paying your ISP a monthly rental fee.

D-Link Covr Mesh System features:

  • Includes 3 Covr Routers
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi Network Standard
  • Up to 1200 Mb/s Wi-Fi Data Throughput
  • 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz (Dual-Band)
  • 3 x Internal Antennas
  • 2 x Gigabit Ethernet Ports
  • Multi-User MIMO Technology
  • Up to 5000 Sq. Ft. of Wi-Fi Coverage
  • Parental Controls & Scheduling
  • Simple Setup Using the D-Link Wi-Fi App

