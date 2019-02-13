Save 50% on Samsung’s Hmd Odyssey Mixed Reality Headset with two controllers at $250

Samsung offers its Hmd Odyssey Windows Mixed Reality Headset with Two Wireless Controllers for $249.99 shipped. That’s good for a 50% discount from the going rate, saves you $200 from the sale price at Amazon and is the best we’ve seen. For comparison, today’s offer is $50 under our previous mention. Samsung’s Hmd Odyssey headset pairs with your PC to offer unique Mixed Reality gameplay experiences. It features built-in AKG headphones with 360-degree spatial sound, a high-resolution AMOLED display and more to immerse you in your favorite games. Plus the two motion controllers help amplify its immersion. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 170 customers.

Those in search of a standalone VR experience will want to check out the Oculus Go instead at $249.

Samsung Hmd Odyssey Headset features: