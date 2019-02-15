Elgato’s Stream Deck offers 15 custom macro keys for Photoshop, gaming, more: $120 (20% off)

NeweggFlash offers the Elgato Stream Deck 15 for $119.95 shipped when you use the code NEFPBE64 at checkout. Regularly $150, this is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked all-time outside of a few drops to $100 and is the best available. The Elgato Stream Deck offers 15 fully customizable buttons to use in your favorite programs. Whether you game and want to use it for streaming shortcuts or when editing video, it’s a must-have accessory as each button offers its own OLED screen. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can check out how I use the Stream Deck in my Behind the Screens.

Would you rather have your macro keys built into your keyboard? Check out the budget-friendly CORSAIR K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard at $47 shipped from Amazon. It features RGB backlighting and multiple custom programmable macro keys so you can still create your own shortcuts. Just know that the macros don’t offer OLED screens to customize the icon and there are only 6 keys.

Elgato Stream Deck features: