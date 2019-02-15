Following this week’s release of its new X-T30 mirrorless camera, Fujifilm is also taking the time to unveil a more adventurous model. The FinePix XP140 enters a very crowded and competitive space dominated by GoPro. An action camera at heart, this new model offers a waterproof design in one of the brand’s smallest footprints yet. Fujifilm faces an uphill battle when it comes to adoption here, but the inclusion of 4K and a robust physical design does make it a compelling option. Head below for more details.

Fujifilm FinePix XP140: 4K specs, waterproof design, more

Fujifilm’s latest is a spec-packed mixture of action camera must-haves and and a compact design. Available in five different colors, it ships with a 5x zoom along with built-in image stabilization.

Its 16MP CMOS sensor provides enough resolution for most still image requirements. Adding 4K to the mix makes this a more compelling option than previous generations of the FinePix lineup.

Integrates four rugged protection features: waterproof to 82ft/25m, freezeproof to 14°F/-10°C, shockproof to withstand drops from 5.9ft/1.8m, and dustproof to keep out sand and other foreign particles. The camera is suitable for a variety of outdoor scenes.

Like any good action camera, the FinePix XP140 is made to take a beating. Particularly, is it waterproof to 82 feet and can withstand temperatures as low as 14 degrees. Basically, this thing is ready for an adventure.

The backside reveals a 3-inch display that manages settings, various features and previews of images and video.

Fujifilm is expected to release its new action camera next month in various colors. It will retail for $230 at launch. Pre-order today at Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

An impressive spec sheet ultimately saves Fujifilm’s latest from being tossed into the non-GoPro throwaway category. There’s a lot to like here with 4K and a rugged build that’s meant to withstand a beating. Whether or not this FinePix camera can make a dent in a very competitive category is yet to be seen. The $230 price tag certainly helps, but it’s still an uphill battle for any non-GoPro device in 2019.