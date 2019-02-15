Following this week’s release of its new X-T30 mirrorless camera, Fujifilm is also taking the time to unveil a more adventurous model. The FinePix XP140 enters a very crowded and competitive space dominated by GoPro. An action camera at heart, this new model offers a waterproof design in one of the brand’s smallest footprints yet. Fujifilm faces an uphill battle when it comes to adoption here, but the inclusion of 4K and a robust physical design does make it a compelling option. Head below for more details.
Fujifilm FinePix XP140: 4K specs, waterproof design, more
Fujifilm’s latest is a spec-packed mixture of action camera must-haves and and a compact design. Available in five different colors, it ships with a 5x zoom along with built-in image stabilization.
Its 16MP CMOS sensor provides enough resolution for most still image requirements. Adding 4K to the mix makes this a more compelling option than previous generations of the FinePix lineup.
Integrates four rugged protection features: waterproof to 82ft/25m, freezeproof to 14°F/-10°C, shockproof to withstand drops from 5.9ft/1.8m, and dustproof to keep out sand and other foreign particles. The camera is suitable for a variety of outdoor scenes.
Like any good action camera, the FinePix XP140 is made to take a beating. Particularly, is it waterproof to 82 feet and can withstand temperatures as low as 14 degrees. Basically, this thing is ready for an adventure.
The backside reveals a 3-inch display that manages settings, various features and previews of images and video.
Fujifilm is expected to release its new action camera next month in various colors. It will retail for $230 at launch. Pre-order today at Amazon.
9to5Toys’ Take
An impressive spec sheet ultimately saves Fujifilm’s latest from being tossed into the non-GoPro throwaway category. There’s a lot to like here with 4K and a rugged build that’s meant to withstand a beating. Whether or not this FinePix camera can make a dent in a very competitive category is yet to be seen. The $230 price tag certainly helps, but it’s still an uphill battle for any non-GoPro device in 2019.
FUJIFILM EVOLVES ITS RUGGED XP SERIES FURTHER WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE NEW FINEPIX XP140
Developed for adventure, the latest camera in the XP series boasts a variety of updated automatic shooting functions in a compact and lightweight design, with added protections to combat the elements.
Valhalla, New York, February 14, 2019 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announced the launch of the FUJIFILM FinePix XP140 (XP140), the latest rugged camera in the XP series. The newest addition includesupgrades to the construction of former models in the XP series, making it waterproof to 82 feet, shockproof from up to 5.9ft1, freeze-proof to 14°F and dustproof– the ideal accessory to capture any adventure.
The compact camera weighing in at only 7.3oz2 (207g) also features powerful image quality made possible with its FUJINON lens, which incorporates Fujifilm’s renowned color reproduction technology and 16.4 megapixel back-illuminated CMOS sensor. The XP140 also comes with variety of automatic functions such as main subject recognition and an easy-to-use interface, making it an ideal choice for a wide variety of shooting situations with ease-of-use for photographers of all levels
Four Rugged Features: Waterproof, Shockproof, Freeze-proof and Dustproof
The XP140 complies with waterproof and dustproof protection standards of products, stipulated by IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission). The XP140 is waterproof to 82 feet, which is 25% improvement from itspredecessor XP model. With its stylish design enhanced, the XP140 is easy-to-use during outdoor activities withfeatures including a grip and a double-locking mechanism for the battery compartment. With the XP140, users are able to enjoy capturing their adventures without worrying about water, sand or dropping the camera — making it the perfect camera for users looking for their first, serious camera experience as well.
High-Performance Sensor and Lens for Premium Image Quality
Equipped with a CMOS sensor and FUJINON’s 5x optical zoom lens with the zoom range starting from 28mm (35format equivalent) on the wide-angle side, the XP140’s optical zoom range will reach up to 10x with Fujifilm’s Intelligent Digital Zoom technology. The camera also has an optical image stabilization mechanism and output sensitivity as high as ISO12800 (one stop higher than the XP130 model) to produce sharp images free of noiseeven in low light conditions. Fujifilm’s years of experience are reflected within its color reproduction technology, which ensures beautiful colors in any condition.
Versatile Automatic Shooting Functions to Support Your Photography Experience
With evolved ‘Scene Recognition Auto’ mode, the XP140 can detect a main subject within a scene and automatically optimize the camera setting. The ‘Eye Detection’ feature helps to capture portraits easily by automatically focusing on the eyes of the subject. A variety of other auto-intelligent features such as the self-timer mode – which automatically releases the shutter when detecting a smiling face– helps capture instant moments. The camera also features 17 variations of ‘Advanced Filters’ including the new “Rich & Fine” and “Monochrome (NIR)”. These selections are fully assisted with an implemented unique live-view interface.
Bluetooth® Pairing and Wireless Connectivity for Automatic Photo Transfer and INSTAX® Printing
Bluetooth® compatibility allows automatic and instant image transfer to smartphones and tablet devices by easy paring registration. The technology also syncs the time and location information from your device and attaches it to images, as well as enables remote shooting function via application. To utilize this feature, users can download the free “FUJIFILM Camera Remote” app to their smartphone or tablet device and easily transfer photos and videos in the camera to the device and download directly. For INSTAX SHARE SP printer users, images can be transferred from the camera directly to the INSTAX SHARE SP printer for quick printout.
Availability and Pricing
The FinePix XP140 will available in yellow or sky-blue in the U.S and available in sky blue, lime, yellow, white anddark silver in Canada. It is anticipated to be released in March 2019 for USD $229.95 and CAD $239.99.
